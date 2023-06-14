Audent Global Asset Management LLC Has $676,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.2% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after purchasing an additional 307,993 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 474,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,058,000 after purchasing an additional 196,759 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,452,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after purchasing an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $541,703,318 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

GS opened at $342.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.93 and its 200-day moving average is $343.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.