Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,997 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 301.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.