Atwater Malick LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

