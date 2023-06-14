Auto Owners Insurance Co Takes $24.12 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

