Aventail Capital Group LP Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 545,944 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 4.9% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $40,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.