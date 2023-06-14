Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $11.17 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 43,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35,317.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 70,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 70,635 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,032,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

