Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Trimmed by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,740,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,553 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor accounts for 2.2% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 10.73% of Frontdoor worth $181,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in Frontdoor by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,654,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after buying an additional 464,286 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

