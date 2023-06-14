Artia Global Partners LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Kymera Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.3% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

