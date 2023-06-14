iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lowered by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $51,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average is $102.40. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

