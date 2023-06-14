Ascendant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total value of $1,743,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $28,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total value of $1,743,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $28,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,379 shares of company stock worth $38,524,217. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $229.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

