Ascendant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,000 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Ascendant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascendant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

