Aspen Grove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after buying an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after buying an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,522,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,907,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after buying an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

