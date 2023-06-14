Aspen Grove Capital LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 749.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after buying an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,618,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 6,802.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AON by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 665,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,880,000 after purchasing an additional 112,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $319.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.81 and its 200-day moving average is $313.26. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.