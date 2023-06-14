Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 5.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $363.26 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $364.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average is $316.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

