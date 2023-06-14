Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Eaton accounts for about 1.0% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $2,696,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,795,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Insider Activity

Eaton Price Performance

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $193.88 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $193.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.