Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $443.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.