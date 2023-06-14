Apexium Financial LP Has $10.41 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,407,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

