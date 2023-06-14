Appaloosa LP Boosts Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 181.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,055 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 1.8% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,313,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.