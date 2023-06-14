Apexium Financial LP Sells 817 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

