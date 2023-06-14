Apexium Financial LP Purchases 125 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $14,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $344.01 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $260.46 and a one year high of $344.44. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.72.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

