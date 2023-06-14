Appaloosa LP Sells 260,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Appaloosa LP reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 260,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 0.9% of Appaloosa LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Appaloosa LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

