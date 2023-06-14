Apexium Financial LP Has $870,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,419 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

