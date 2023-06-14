Apexium Financial LP Sells 694 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apexium Financial LP cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,736,000 after buying an additional 392,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after buying an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

