AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile



AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.



