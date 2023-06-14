Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.71 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $468.68 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.56 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.84. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

