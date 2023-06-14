Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 11,176 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

