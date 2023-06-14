Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,868 shares of company stock worth $22,813,629. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $449.98 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.09. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

