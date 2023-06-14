Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,993 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,996 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,914 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ross Stores by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300,743 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

