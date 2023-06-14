Applied Capital LLC FL Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Cummins accounts for about 1.6% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

NYSE CMI opened at $238.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

