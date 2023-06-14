Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,038 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

