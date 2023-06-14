Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Buys 806 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HIG opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.