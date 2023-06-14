Arosa Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 17.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 149,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

