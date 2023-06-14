Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after buying an additional 277,906 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,381,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. Barclays dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

