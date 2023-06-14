Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $270.18.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

