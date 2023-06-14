12,737 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.