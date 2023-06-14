Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

