ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 3.1% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

