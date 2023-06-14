Arosa Capital Management LP Acquires 7,900 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Broadwind worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.53. Broadwind, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

