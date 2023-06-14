Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,807,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 8.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,981,000 after purchasing an additional 163,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,767,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

