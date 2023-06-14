Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

