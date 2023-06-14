Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average of $195.56.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

