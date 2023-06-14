Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $451.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

