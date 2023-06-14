Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $373,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,326,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $375,925,000 after buying an additional 2,057,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

