Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Position Trimmed by Ancient Art L.P.

Ancient Art L.P. reduced its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,539 shares during the period. Frontier Group accounts for about 9.6% of Ancient Art L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ancient Art L.P. owned 2.02% of Frontier Group worth $45,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Frontier Group by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 130,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95,329 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Frontier Group Trading Up 4.6 %

ULCC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 799,212 shares of company stock worth $6,766,199. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lowered Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Frontier Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

