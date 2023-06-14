Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $12,518,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 936,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NYSE DAR opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

