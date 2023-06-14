Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,309 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,784 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,892,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

