Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires 4,420 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.4% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

