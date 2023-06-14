Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.