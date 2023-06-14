Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 1,756 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UI opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.49 and a 1 year high of $350.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.76 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 139.02% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

