Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,902 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

